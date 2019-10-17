Shooting outside Kissimmee bank was murder-suicide, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A man shot a woman then killed himself outside a Kissimmee bank Wednesday evening, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. near the Bank of America in the Ventura Downs shopping center on Osceola Parkway.

Osceola Sheriff Russ Gibson on Thursday described the incident as a domestic violence-related murder-suicide.

He said a man shot a woman with whom he was in a relationship while they were inside a car, then he shot himself.

The identities of those involved have not been released. Gibson said the couple had an adult child together who is not yet aware of what happened.

The shooting caused a panic at the busy shopping center as more than a dozen patrol vehicles swarmed the area.

Although deputies were initially tight-lipped, they told the public Wednesday night that the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the community.

