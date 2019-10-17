Shooting reported at Bank of America in Osceola, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A suspicious death investigation is underway at a Bank of America in Kissimmee where a shooting was reported, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened on East Osceola Parkway around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Two people were injured, according to authorities.

"OCSO deputies are on scene of a suspicious death involving two victims near Osceola Parkway and BVL Blvd. This is an isolated incident," the Osceola County Sheriff's Office tweeted shortly before 8 p.m.

It's unknown if any arrests have been made.

A photo from the scene showed crime scene tape surrounding a large swath of the bank's parking lot.

An Osceola County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said the investigation is in its early stages.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.