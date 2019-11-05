Shootings leave 3 dead in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. - Three men were found shot to death early Tuesday in Palm Bay, and police are investigating whether all three are connected.

Palm Bay Police Lt. Chris Imel said officers were called at 12:30 a.m. after shots were fired. Imel said a man was found dead in a car near Liberia and Henry streets.

A short time later, Imel said, a man suffering from a gunshot wound was found in a yard on nearby Northview Street, about a block away from the other scene. Imel said the man later died.

Police believe the shootings are connected.

At 2:20 a.m., an officer spotted a vehicle in the middle of Agora Circle and found a man shot to death in the driver's seat, according to Imel.

It's not known if the third victim is connected to the other two shootings.

No information about the suspected shooter or shooters is known.

An investigation is ongoing.

