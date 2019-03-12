Sign up for ClickOrlando.com newsletters

ClickOrlando.com offers an email breaking news alert and newsletter service to help you stay on top of weather and local, state, national and international news.

[SIGN UP: Subscribe | WATCH: Justin Warmoth shows how easy it is in video above]

Just type in your email address and you will be given a choice to subscribe to breaking news alerts and various daily newsletters.

You can always come back, enter your email again, and adjust which alerts and newsletters you want to receive by unchecking the box.

Breaking News Alerts

The Breaking News Alerts will provide you with national and local breaking news. You'll get a chance to stay on top of everything, and you'll probably find yourself dishing all the news to your friends and family.

Contests Newsletters

ClickOrlando.com always offers contests. If you subscribe to the Contests Newsletter, you'll have the chance to win prizes.

Entertainment News

Expect to get all the latest news about movies, music, concerts and celebrities when you sign up for the Entertainment News newsletter.

Daily Forecast

The Daily Forecast is the weather forecast delivered right to you.

Headlines & More

ClickOrlando.com's headlines can be delivered to you when YOU want them.

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newslettters]

Thanks for visiting ClickOrlando.com!

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.