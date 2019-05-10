Sketch released of man accused of groping girls near schools

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies on Friday released a sketch of a man accused of groping girls near schools this week in hopes of identifying the suspect.

On Wednesday, a girl said she was walking to Blankner School around 9:15 a.m. when she was approached by a man on a dark colored BMX-style bicycle who touched her inappropriately, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Orlando police officers said a girl walking to Boone High School around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday reported a similar incident.

Officials with Orange County Public Schools sent alerts to parents on Thursday, reminding them to warn their children to stay safe.

"Parents, please take this time to talk with your student about stranger danger. Remind them to always be aware of their surroundings and encourage your student to walk in pairs or in groups," said Dr. Junella Kreil, Blankner School principal.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

