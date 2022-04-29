Rocket Lab to attempt mid-air helicopter catch of booster during launch

Rocket Lab's Electron rocket on the company's New Zealand launch pad and its helicopter scheduled to attempt a mid-air capture of Electron's first stage Friday, April 29th.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Private space company Rocket Lab will try to grab a falling rocket booster out of the air with a helicopter for the first time Friday.

The California-based company is launching a mission called “There and Back Again” from its spaceport in New Zealand with the goal of deploying 34 satellites and catching the Electron’s first stage rocket using parachutes and a helicopter.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The feat would be a giant leap for Rocket Lab, which aims to lower launch costs by capturing and re-flying Electron’s first stage before flying it back to their base. Friday’s launch window opens at 6:35 p.m. EST and lasts about two hours.

“We will attempt to show live footage of the helicopter capture during this mission, but we do expect some video loss due to the remote location of the helicopter during the capture attempt,” Rocket Lab officials wrote on the company’s website.

Ad

In order to make reusable rockets, Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck announced in 2019 that they would use a helicopter capture method because Electron’s first stage cannot hold enough fuel to land vertically, like SpaceX’s Falcon 9.

The company has since successfully tested the helicopter recovery strategy using dummy rockets and fishing the 59-foot tall prop out of the ocean.

While we await ideal weather conditions for #ThereAndBackAgain, the recovery team has been conducting capture tests using a stage 1 mass simulator. Our pilots make this look easy! 🚀🪂🚁 pic.twitter.com/1r6PZvzBni — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) April 26, 2022

Last year, Beck revealed the company is building a bigger rocket, called Neutron, designed with human spaceflight in mind.

Rocket Lab has become known for its unique style with mission names including “That’s a Funny Looking Cactus” and “Pics Or It Didn’t Happen”.

Friday’s “There And Back Again” mission is a nod to the journey the Electron first stage will make (if all goes according to plan).

Ad

Rocket Lab is hosting a livestream starting about 20 minutes before liftoff. You can watch that livestream here.