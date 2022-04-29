73º

Space News

LAUNCH DAY! SpaceX to rocket more Starlink satellites into space

Falcon 9 rocket to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX will send another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit on Friday.

Weather conditions look favorable for the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, which is scheduled to lift off at 5:27 p.m., taking 53 satellites into space from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Launch Complex 40.

Weather officials said Thursday there’s an 80% chance of “go” conditions at the time of launch.

After liftoff, the 162-foot first stage will attempt to land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The launch will mark the 44th mission Starlink mission, a constellation of more than 2,000 satellites in low-Earth orbit that beam internet connectivity to hundreds of thousands of users.

If needed, SpaceX could try again Saturday afternoon.

