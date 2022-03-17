SpaceX preps for Falcon 9 night launch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. The Falcon 9 will deploy into orbit NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) spacecraft, an X-ray astronomy mission to study black holes and neutron stars. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Another batch of Starlink satellites are set to launch Friday evening from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Starlink Group 4-12, which will bring 46 more satellites to the growing internet constellation, is scheduled to take off during an instantaneous launch window that opens at 11:23 p.m.

[TRENDING: New Smyrna Beach issues curfew to address ‘spring break invasion’ | 2 accused of trying to steal fuel at Central Florida gas station | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Weather conditions on launch day will be 70% favorable, according to the 45th Weather Squadron. Launch Weather Officers said in their report Thursday that a cold front may reach the Florida Panhandle by the beginning of the launch window and could bring scattered showers.

If the launch is scrubbed or delayed 24 hours, favorable weather conditions are forecast to remain at 70% with only a higher risk of bad weather in the booster recovery zone, officials said.

B1051, the Falcon 9 rocket booster chosen for Friday’s launch, has been used 11 times so far and will attempt to land on an autonomous drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean, according to Space Launch Now.

Ad

News 6 will stream the launch live at the top of this story when coverage begins.

Florida’s Fourth Estate recently spoke with a woman looking to change the face of space tourism. Listen to the episode in the media player below: