Weather looks favorable for SpaceX Starlink launch on Wednesday

Forecast shows a 90% chance of favorable weather conditions

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center, carrying 47 Starlink satellites, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (SpaceX)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is now planning to launch another round of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Wednesday.

The two-hour launch window is set to open at 8:35 a.m. with two launch opportunities available in that window, according to Kennedy Space Center’s website.

The forecast, originally scheduled for Tuesday morning, shows a 90% chance of favorable weather conditions on Wednesday, according to the 45th Weather Squadron.

If the launch is delayed 24 hours, the forecast slips to an 80% chance of favorable weather.

Wednesday’s launch will come less than a week after the last round of Starlink satellites went into orbit.

SpaceX launched 47 satellites into low-Earth orbit on March 3.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

