Weather looks favorable for SpaceX Starlink launch on Wednesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is now planning to launch another round of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Wednesday.

The two-hour launch window is set to open at 8:35 a.m. with two launch opportunities available in that window, according to Kennedy Space Center’s website.

The forecast, originally scheduled for Tuesday morning, shows a 90% chance of favorable weather conditions on Wednesday, according to the 45th Weather Squadron.

If the launch is delayed 24 hours, the forecast slips to an 80% chance of favorable weather.

Wednesday’s launch will come less than a week after the last round of Starlink satellites went into orbit.

SpaceX launched 47 satellites into low-Earth orbit on March 3.