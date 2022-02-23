SpaceX seeks to build wastewater facility that would dump into Indian River Lagoon

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX is looking for approval on a new plan to support its historic missions.

In a request to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, SpaceX seeks to build a wastewater facility at Kennedy Space Center.

A draft of the permit reads the facility would serve the SpaceX property millions were introduced to last year during the Inspiration4 mission.

[TRENDING: Florida man accused of stealing crossbow by stuffing it down his pants | I-4 Express lanes might get confusing, a new interactive planner can help | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The draft reads water from the Hangar X cooling system would be discharged into stormwater ponds and then when it rains a lot, SpaceX would send as much as 3,000 gallons of that wastewater to a canal that ends in the Indian River.

SpaceX did not respond Wednesday when News 6 asked to learn more about what’s in the wastewater.

Insisted on by Nathan Slusher of Titusville who chairs the Libertarian party of Brevard, county commissioners Tuesday voted to request a public meeting on the proposal.

‘’We did receive a map and it just shows arrows going into the lagoon,’’ Slusher addressed commissioners.

The county said the DEP would determine when and where a public meeting takes place.

The draft permit reads the wastewater would not be chemically-treated, but it would be filtered and the DEP noted the wastewater would be safe for the lagoon.

The DEP also noted it intends to approve the plan unless something changes because of public comment.

Ad

Space Florida said there’s one wastewater system at the Cape and it flows to a treatment plant on the Space Force side of operations.