SpaceX prepares for Presidents Day Starlink launch from Cape

(John Raoux, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CAPE CANVERAL, Fla. – A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket adored with 46 Starlink internet satellites sits perched at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in preparation for a Monday morning launch.

The launch — planned for 9:44 a.m. — was originally scheduled for Sunday morning, delayed by a day due to weather conditions in the recovery zone, SpaceX said.

Weather conditions are 90% favorable for launch time Monday, according to the 45th Weather Squadron. Launch weather officers said Sunday that weather conditions would stay “much the same” in the event of another 24-hour delay.

The Falcon 9 Starlink 4-8 mission will follow a recent launch in which up to 40 of 49 Starlink satellites sent toward orbit on Feb. 3 fell back to Earth and were destroyed due to a geomagnetic storm.

News 6 will livestream the launch at the top of this story.