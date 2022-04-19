70º

SpaceX plans Falcon 9 launch carrying Starlink satellites

Forecast calling for a 70% chance of favorable weather

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – SpaceX is planning to launch another round of Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida’s Space Coast on Thursday.

The launch window is set to open at 11:04 a.m. and will last until 2:04 p.m., according to NASA. There will be two launch opportunities within that window.

The forecast is calling for a 70% chance of favorable weather with a primary concern of winds during liftoff, according to the 45th Weather Squadron.

If the liftoff is delayed by 24 hours, chances of favorable weather drop to 50%.

