SpaceX set for another Starlink launch from Kennedy Space Center

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX will launch yet another batch of Starlink satellites into space Wednesday from Florida’s Space Coast.
Launch of the Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for 6:20 a.m. from Kennedy Space Center launch pad 39A.
As of Tuesday, weather conditions were 80% “go” for liftoff.
SpaceX will also attempt to land the rocket booster on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.
The launch will mark the 48th Starlink mission for SpaceX, which uses satellites to provide internet, with plans to eventually offer Wi-Fi worldwide. SpaceX usually sends up 60 satellites per launch.
Targeting Wednesday, May 18 for a Falcon 9 launch of 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from LC-39A in Florida → https://t.co/Wa4rma90t5— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 17, 2022
