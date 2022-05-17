SpaceX set for another Starlink launch from Kennedy Space Center

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX will launch yet another batch of Starlink satellites into space Wednesday from Florida’s Space Coast.

Launch of the Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for 6:20 a.m. from Kennedy Space Center launch pad 39A.

As of Tuesday, weather conditions were 80% “go” for liftoff.

SpaceX will also attempt to land the rocket booster on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The launch will mark the 48th Starlink mission for SpaceX, which uses satellites to provide internet, with plans to eventually offer Wi-Fi worldwide. SpaceX usually sends up 60 satellites per launch.

