SpaceX set for another Starlink launch from Kennedy Space Center

Launch will mark 48th mission for satellite constellation

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX will launch yet another batch of Starlink satellites into space Wednesday from Florida’s Space Coast.

Launch of the Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for 6:20 a.m. from Kennedy Space Center launch pad 39A.

As of Tuesday, weather conditions were 80% “go” for liftoff.

SpaceX will also attempt to land the rocket booster on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The launch will mark the 48th Starlink mission for SpaceX, which uses satellites to provide internet, with plans to eventually offer Wi-Fi worldwide. SpaceX usually sends up 60 satellites per launch.

Next SpaceX launch: Wednesday, May 18

  • Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9
  • Mission: 48th Starlink launch
  • Launch Time: 6:20 a.m.
  • Launch Pad: 39A at Kennedy Space Center
  • Trajectory: Northeast
  • Landing: Drone ship
  • Weather: 80% “go”

