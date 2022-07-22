WATCH IT AGAIN:SpaceX successfully launches a batch of Starlink satellites from Florida’s Space Coast

SpaceX on Sunday launched yet another batch of Starlink internet satellites into orbit from Florida’s Space Coast.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX on Sunday launched yet another batch of Starlink internet satellites into orbit from Florida’s Space Coast.

The launch of the Falcon 9 rockethad an instantaneous launch window of 9:38 a.m. at Launchpad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

[TRENDING: Here’s what to know about $450 checks for Florida families | Highest-rated seafood restaurants around Orlando, according to Tripadvisor | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Forecasters gave the launch an 80% chance of “go” conditions for launch, with rain-producing clouds the main concern.

SpaceX landed it’s 230-foot tall Falcon 9 first-stage rocket booster on a drone ship, A Shortfall of Gravitas, stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

[RELATED: Best place to watch a rocket launch on Space Coast]

Starlink internet service is available across a swath of North America, Europe and Australia, according to SpaceX.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE Falcon 9, OTHER ROCKETS IN INFOGRAPHIC BELOW]