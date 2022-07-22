81º

Space News

WATCH IT AGAIN:SpaceX successfully launches a batch of Starlink satellites from Florida’s Space Coast

Falcon 9 to lift off from Kennedy Space Center

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Brevard County, Cape Canaveral, Florida, Space, Space News, SpaceX, Falcon 9, Starlink
SpaceX on Sunday launched yet another batch of Starlink internet satellites into orbit from Florida’s Space Coast.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX on Sunday launched yet another batch of Starlink internet satellites into orbit from Florida’s Space Coast.

The launch of the Falcon 9 rockethad an instantaneous launch window of 9:38 a.m. at Launchpad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

[TRENDING: Here’s what to know about $450 checks for Florida families | Highest-rated seafood restaurants around Orlando, according to Tripadvisor | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Forecasters gave the launch an 80% chance of “go” conditions for launch, with rain-producing clouds the main concern.

SpaceX landed it’s 230-foot tall Falcon 9 first-stage rocket booster on a drone ship, A Shortfall of Gravitas, stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

[RELATED: Best place to watch a rocket launch on Space Coast]

Starlink internet service is available across a swath of North America, Europe and Australia, according to SpaceX.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE Falcon 9, OTHER ROCKETS IN INFOGRAPHIC BELOW]

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email