Falcon 9 launch rescheduled for Sept. 13 at Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – SpaceX rescheduled Sunday’s planned Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, dashing hopes for a second night launch on the Space Coast in just as many days.

Laden with another batch of Starlink internet satellites, the launch would have come slightly 24 hours after Saturday’s night launch. SpaceX is now targeting Sept. 13 for the next launch date.

Static fire test of Falcon 9 complete – targeting Tuesday, September 13 for launch of 54 Starlink satellites to orbit from SLC-40 in Florida → https://t.co/n8l1G1m819 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 11, 2022

The booster being used in Sunday’s Starlink mission — B1067 — will take its sixth flight and attempt to land on the “Just Read the Instructions” autonomous drone ship off the North Carolina coast, according to Next Spaceflight.

News 6 will stream the launch live at the top of this story when coverage begins.

