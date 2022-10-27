SpaceX dresses Falcon Heavy rocket for rare Halloween launch from Florida

We could be getting a rare Halloween launch on the Space Coast. SpaceX is set to launch its Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time in more than three years.

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – SpaceX is set to send two spacecraft payloads to geosynchronous orbit on behalf of the U.S. Space Force this Halloween, treating Floridians to their first Falcon Heavy launch in more than three years.

The launch is set for 9:44 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

The mission, USSF-44, was originally to be launched in late June, on a date which would have fallen around three years to the month since the last Falcon Heavy took off from KSC on June 25, 2019.

Joining TETRA-1, a microsatellite developed by Millennium Space Systems for the U.S. Military, the USSF-44 mission includes a classified payload.

A photo shared this week by SpaceX shows the rocket’s boosters at LC-39A. In no particular order related to the photo, the boosters B1064, B1065 and B1066 will all be making their first flight. While SpaceX will attempt to recover two of the boosters, it considers B1066 expendable, according to Next Spaceflight.

Falcon Heavy in the hangar at Launch Complex 39A pic.twitter.com/Ul1Ti8e8qH — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 23, 2022

