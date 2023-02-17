LISTEN LIVE at 11 a.m.: NASA, Boeing overview crewed Starliner flight test to space station

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft was moved into the Hazardous Processing Area at the company’s Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Feb. 8, 2023, in advance of power up and fueling operations. NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test will demonstrate the end-to-end capabilities of the Starliner system to carry astronaut to and from the International Space Station. (cropped)

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – NASA and Boeing will host a teleconference Friday to discuss an upcoming flight test of the Starliner spacecraft, the last such mission intended before the capsule is certified for crew rotation flights to the International Space Station.

The conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., featuring NASA Commercial Crew Program Manager Steve Stitch, Boeing Commercial Crew Program Vice President and Program Manager Mark Nappi and Jeff Arend, manager of the NASA International Space Station Program Systems Engineering and Integration Office.

Ahead of the NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test (CFT), Friday’s speakers will share mission progress and talk about upcoming milestones, according to a news release.

CFT will involve the Starliner spacecraft launching aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Originally set for February, then pushed to April at the earliest, the mission will take NASA astronaut test pilots pilots Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Suni Williams to the ISS before landing them approximately eight days later in White Sands, New Mexico, proving the spacecraft’s capabilities.

Following a successful flight to the space station, NASA and Boeing’s next move will be to start the final process of certifying Starliner for crew rotation flights to the space station.

