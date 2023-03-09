WATCH LIVE: Administrator Bill Nelson to present State of NASA address

ORLANDO, Fla. – NASA administrator Bill Nelson on Thursday will present the annual State of NASA address.

News 6 will stream the address, scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., in the video player above.

Nelson’s address will recount a busy 2022 for NASA that included the highly-successful Artemis I mission that sent a human-grade spacecraft to orbit the moon for the first time since the 1970s.

Nelson will also look ahead at the state of NASA’s current plans for space exploration, aviation and aerospace innovation.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

It all comes amid the release of the 2024 budget proposal by the Biden administration, which will include appropriations for NASA.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: