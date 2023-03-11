Crew-5 set to splash down off Florida coast after mission to International Space Station

The SpaceX and NASA Crew-5 team is headed home after a nearly 6-month long science mission.
The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft with NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina inside undocked from the International Space Station’s early Saturday.
NASA said their television coverage will begin at 8 p.m. until Endurance splashes down at approximately 9:02 p.m. near Tampa off the coast of Florida and Crew-5 members are recovered.
The astronauts docked at the ISS on Oct. 6 and officially undocked to head home on Saturday at 2:20 a.m.
NASA’s broadcast schedule is as follows:
8 p.m. – NASA TV splashdown coverage begins
8:11 p.m. – Deorbit burn
9:02 p.m. – Splashdown off the coast of Florida
10:30 p.m. – Return to Earth media teleconference from NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston with:
- Steve Stich, Manager, Commercial Crew Program, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida
- Joel Montalbano, Manager, International Space Station, NASA Johnson
- Sarah Walker, Director, Dragon Mission Management, SpaceX
- Hiroshi Sasaki, Vice President, JAXA
Crew-5 is returning to Earth after undocking from the station in the @SpaceX Dragon Endurance at 2:20am ET. @NASA TV coverage of deorbit and splashdown resumes at 8pm ET. More details.. https://t.co/VHA9C3xjdQ pic.twitter.com/DwXELixwup— International Space Station (@Space_Station) March 11, 2023