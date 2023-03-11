Crew-5 set to splash down off Florida coast after mission to International Space Station

The SpaceX and NASA Crew-5 team is headed home after a nearly 6-month long science mission.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft with NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina inside undocked from the International Space Station’s early Saturday.

NASA said their television coverage will begin at 8 p.m. until Endurance splashes down at approximately 9:02 p.m. near Tampa off the coast of Florida and Crew-5 members are recovered.

The astronauts docked at the ISS on Oct. 6 and officially undocked to head home on Saturday at 2:20 a.m.

NASA’s broadcast schedule is as follows:

8 p.m. – NASA TV splashdown coverage begins

8:11 p.m. – Deorbit burn

9:02 p.m. – Splashdown off the coast of Florida

10:30 p.m. – Return to Earth media teleconference from NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston with:

Steve Stich, Manager, Commercial Crew Program, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida

Joel Montalbano, Manager, International Space Station, NASA Johnson

Sarah Walker, Director, Dragon Mission Management, SpaceX

Hiroshi Sasaki, Vice President, JAXA