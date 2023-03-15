Back on Earth, members of Crew-5 discuss mission

HOUSTON – The members of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission will discuss their trip during a news conference Wednesday afternoon at Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Crew-5 launched in October, carrying NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos astronaut Anna Kikina to the International Space Station, following a delay from Hurricane Ian.

According to NASA’s blog, the troupe performed microgravity experiments involving such investigations as the effect of gravity on aging and gardening. Saturday night, the four returned to Earth after five months aboard the ISS, parachuting into the sea off the coast of Tampa in a SpaceX Dragon capsule.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. ET. ClickOrlando.com will stream the news conference live at the top of this story when coverage starts.

Adding to the experiments, Crew-5 also saw Mann and Wakata complete two spacewalks as Cassada completed three, bringing the latter astronaut’s career total to 21 hours and change spent in a spacesuit outside of the ISS. All involved traveled over 66.5 million statute miles, orbiting the Earth 2,512 times, according to NASA.

Before departing, Crew-5 members greeted those of Crew-6, who docked at the station March 3. After a week of handoff duties, station tours and pleasantries, Crew-5 headed home.

