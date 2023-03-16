WATCH LIVE at 6 p.m.: Rocket Lab to attempt launch from Virginia coast

Rocket Lab's Electron rocket launched from Launch Complex 2 located on Wallops Island, Virginia, Jan. 24, 2023. Photo Credit Rocket Lab Brady Kenniston ALT text: A nighttime photography of a black and white rocket just seconds launching off a launch pad, with a plume of bright white smoke just underneath.

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. – You may not recognize the company’s name, but its missions (and their unique names) have made headlines across the world.

Rocket Lab, a California-based company, shifted many of its operations from New Zealand to NASA’s Wallops Island spaceport and is now set to launch its second mission of 2023 with a planned liftoff Thursday evening on Virginia’s east coast.

Liftoff of Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket is set for 6 p.m. and the launch window lasts for two hours.

Previous launch attempts this month were delayed by poor weather conditions.

Thursday’s mission, called “Stronger Together,” consists of two spacecraft from Capella Space and marks the first of four missions for the San Francisco-based customer.

T-4 hours to lift-off for Stronger Together.



This launch is the 1st of 5 missions for @capellaspace across two continents this year to deploy their SAR imaging constellation. From the U.S. to N.Z., we’ve got flexible and reliable launch covered. https://t.co/ZvzQlPVFHC pic.twitter.com/pUct45K4kL — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) March 16, 2023

Using its lightweight Electron orbital rockets, Rocket Lab has become a lead launcher of small satellites with plans to build a larger reusable Neutron first-stage rocket as early as 2024.

In May 2022, the Electron booster attempted recovery by a helicopter using guided parachutes.

The company also has a blast naming its missions.

Some of its previous mission names include: “Pics or It Didn’t Happen,” I Can’t Believe It’s Not Optical,” and “Return to Sender.”

