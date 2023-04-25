SpaceX pushes California rocket launch to Wednesday

VANDERNBERG SPACE FORCE BASE – SpaceX on Tuesday scrubbed a planned Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
The liftoff, now set for 9:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday, will carry 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.
The first-stage booster supporting the mission previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, ISI EROS C-3, and three Starlink missions.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
Following stage separation, Falcon 9′s first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.