WATCH LIVE: NASA unveils asteroid sample from OSIRIS-REx mission

After a seven-year mission, NASA revealed the asteroid sample it collected from a 4 billion-mile journey and brought back to Earth last month.

NASA hosted the unveiling Wednesday morning from the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The OSIRIS-REx (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security – Regolith Explorer) mission launched from the Space Coast in September 2016. Then, after touching the asteroid Bennu in 2020, OSIRIS-REx came home landing a week ago in the Utah desert. NASA has said Bennu may hold clues to how life began on our planet. It is believed Bennu is a remnant from the formation of the solar system.

Since the spacecraft landed, NASA says it took the sample of rocks and dust to Johnson Space Center for analysis.

The teams are working with glove boxes to try to keep the samples pristine, in a clean lab, which will take time. But it is leading to some early discoveries already.

For instance, particles looked at under electron microscopes found water crystals, and scientists theorize that may have been how water got to Earth and other planets billions of years ago.

Scientists will also use asteroid samples to determine if Bennu or other asteroids may have seeded the Earth with the building blocks of life, like carbon.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: