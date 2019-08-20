5 things to know about final Delta IV Medium launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - United Launch Alliance is preparing to launch its Delta IV Medium rocket Thursday morning on its 15th and final mission. After nearly 17 years in service, Delta IV will carry the second Global Positioning System III satellite for the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center.



The forecast on the Space Coast looks good, according to Air Force Weather officials, with an 80% chance of good conditions for the 27-minute launch window that opens at 9 a.m. The primary concern is rain and cloud cover.

Delta IV is blasting off from Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Here are some locations that will make good viewing spots around Brevard County.

A livestream of the countdown will begin at 8:40 a.m.



Ahead of liftoff here are five things to know about the Delta IV Medium and its final launch:



What is the final mission

The Air Force named GPS III Magellan in honor of Ferdinand Magellan, the first explorer to led an expedition around the world. The spacecraft built by Lockheed Martin will join a constellation of 31 satellites that provides powerful navigation, timing, positioning capabilities for civil, commercial and military users.



Delta IV Medium: A history

The ULA rocket first launched in late 2002 and since then has launched 10 times on national security missions for the U.S. Air Force and National Reconnaissance office programs.



Swan song, but not goodbye

While this is the final launch of the medium configuration of Delta IV, the heavy configuration will continue to launch after 2020 until ULA’s Vulcan Centaur rocket is operational.



The Delta IV Medium has one center booster core and either two or four solid rocket motors strapped to the core where as the heavy lift rocket has a center core and an additional two boosters strapped to the side of the center core.



For this launch, Delta IV Medium will need only two solid rocket motors, those separate from the center core about 1 minute and 40 seconds after liftoff.



1 rocket, 5 states

The hardware for the Delta IV Medium configuration rocket is manufactured in five states: California, Utah, Colorado, Alabama and Florida. The rocket is assembled and the spacecraft is encapsulated in the nose cone in Florida ahead of the launch.

A rendering of ULA's Vulcan Centaur rocket (Image: ULA)

ULA’s next generation rocket, the Vulcan Centaur, that will replace Delta IV Medium and the company’s workhorse rocket Atlas V is still in development. ULA is calling Vulcan a “more affordable” option compared to its predecessors. The rocket’s main booster will be powered by Blue Origin’s BE-4 engine and has six solid rocket boosters.According to the company's website, the Vulcan Centaur will pack a liftoff thrust punch up to 3.8 million pounds with the capability to carry 56,000 pounds to low Earth orbit, 33,000 pounds to a geo-transfer orbit and 16,000 pounds to geostationary orbit.

