Astronauts to get Death Wish -- in form of coffee

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A call for coffee over 250 miles away in the sky.

SpaceX on Friday will deliver specially made packets of the world’s “strongest” coffee as 60 pouches of Death Wish will hitch a ride from Cape Canaveral to the International Space Station.

The Death Wish Coffee Company brands itself as the strongest coffee in the world.

On its website, the company says it sympathizes with astronauts at 5 a.m. when they don’t have that perfect cup of Joe.

"We couldn’t think of a better way to showcase the smoothness and strength of our coffee than by providing the crew aboard the International Space Station with an easy-to-make blend that will keep them on their feet, so to speak,” noted Mike Brown, Death Wish Coffee’s founder.

To make the process happen, Teams at Death Wish, had to develop an instant version of the coffee that would be compliant with NASA's requirements.

“A small nozzle at the top will allow astronauts to pump 8 ounces of hot water in, then add an elongated straw for drinking” said Jeff Ayers, the head of broadcasting for Death Wish Coffee.

Friday's launch is set for 5:42 a.m.

This will be SpaceX's 15th, known as CRS-15, of 20 total uncrewed missions.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.