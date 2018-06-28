Wake up Friday to sunrise SpaceX launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Early risers will be treated to a SpaceX launch Friday morning that is carrying supplies to astronauts living on the International Space Station.

The Falcon 9 is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex 40 at 5:42 a.m. with a Dragon spacecraft filled with tons of science experiments, food and other supplies.

With a liftoff about 30 minutes before sunrise, it should be a beautiful sight.

Weather is not expected to be an issue Friday with U.S. Air Force Weather officials predicting a near perfect forecast with 90 percent "go" conditions for the instant launch window.

The first-stage booster launching Friday is the same one used to launch NASA's exoplanet hunter the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS. However, SpaceX won't be landing the booster again after the cargo resupply launch as the company is trying to phase out its older Block 4 hardware for the new Block 5 boosters which can fly up to 10 times without major refurbishment.

The Dragon capsule which will dock Monday with the Space Station and deliver nearly 6,000 pounds of supplies to the astronauts orbiting Earth -- including some very strong coffee -- has previously flown too. The spacecraft made a visit to the Space Station in 2016.

Check back for updates. ClickOrlando.com will stream the launch live right here at the top of this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.