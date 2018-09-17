Watch Elon Musk name space tourist to launch on BFR moon mission

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is hours away from announcing who will be the first human to fly around the moon in his company's Big Falcon Rocket. Whoever the mystery passenger is will be among the first space tourists to fly with a commercial company.



SpaceX didn’t provide many details about the announcement, including whether the passenger will be there in person when Musk makes the announcement Monday from the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California. The company will livestream the big reveal at 9 p.m. EDT. You can also watch the stream in this story.

However, Musk used social media to drop hints ahead of the announcement. His tweet of a Japanese flag emoji, fueled speculation that the mystery passenger is a Japanese businessperson.



The last time astronauts orbited—not landed—on the moon was during the Apollo 13 mission in 1970. The Apollo 13 planned moon landing was diverted due to an explosion on the spacecraft, and the three crew members were forced to instead fly by their intended target and return home. Two years later would mark the last time NASA astronauts would visit the lunar surface.

"SpaceX has signed the world’s first private passenger to fly around the Moon aboard our BFR launch vehicle - an important step toward enabling access for everyday people who dream of traveling to space," the company said on its website.



Whomever the --probably wealthy—passenger is, they likely won’t be flying on the BFR alone. Compared to the space shuttle, modern spacecraft are highly automated, but a test pilot or two could also fly on the mission around the moon.

Who will fly with the mystery passenger is among the many questions that Musk is likely to address during the announcement. Some of the other questions the announcement could answer include how SpaceX is funding the BFR project, how much it will cost, when the vehicle will be ready and what the most recent design updates are.

Read everything we know about the BFR and its spaceship design here. The fully reusable BFR is designed for trips around Earth, to Mars and beyond. According to Musk, the spaceship could shuttle about 100 passengers to the red planet.

The BFR will eventually replace Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy, but not until all of SpaceX's customers are on board, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said in April.

Musk said on Twitter SpaceX's contracts with NASA remain a top priority, including the commercial crew program to shuttle NASA astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

Shotwell estimated that the BFR will launch within a decade. The vehicle is currently under development at the Los Angeles Port.

Check back for updates during and after the announcement.

