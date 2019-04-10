Falcon Heavy launch updates: Rocket vertical, launch window opens at 6:35 p.m.

Falcon Heavy vertical at Kennedy Space Center launch pad 39A on Wednesday April 10, 2019 ahead of the ArabSat 6A launch. (Image: James Sparvero/WKMG)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - It's launch day at NASA's Kennedy Space Center for SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket. The powerful rocket is set to lift off Wednesday evening with a payload weighing as much as a hippo.

The launch window opens at 6:35 p.m. and runs to 8:32 p.m. Wednesday. SpaceX will launch a 13,000-pound satellite for Saudi Arabia's Arabsat. The satellite was built by Lockheed Martin and will provide telephone, internet and cable to parts of the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

SpaceX will also attempt landings for all three of the rocket's boosters after the launch. A sonic boom is likely as the side boosters come down for landing back at Cape Canaveral.

Follow updates below from News 6 and ClickOrlando.com as the countdown nears. We'll be updating this story throughout the day. After 6 p.m. watch the countdown and launch live at the top of this story.

2 p.m. Sonic boom warning

After liftoff and seperation, Falcon Heavy's three first-stage boosters will return to Earth for landing. The center core will land on the drone ship Of Course I Still Love You in the Atlantic Ocean. The side boosters will touch down at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at SpaceX Landing Zones 1 and 2.

As the side boosters return residents of Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia and Indian River counties could hear one or more sonic booms during the landing attempt at Cape Canaveral Wednesday evening.

SpaceX has previously landed 12 first-stage boosters on land and 23 at sea.

SpaceX will attempt to land Falcon Heavy’s side boosters at Landing Zones 1 and 2 and Falcon Heavy’s center core on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship during the Arabsat-6A mission → https://t.co/gtC39uBC7z pic.twitter.com/0vHnyYt0nN — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 9, 2019

1 p.m. Weather still 'Go' for Wednesday

Forecasters with the U.S. Air Force 45th Space Wing are predicting an 80 percent chance of good launch conditions for the nearly two-hour window. Isolated showers are possible through sunset and the primary weather concern Wednesday are clouds associated with moisture from a low moving into the Atlantic Ocean.

If the launch slips to Thursday conditions are even better, according to the 45th Weather Squadron.

Noon: Prepare for launch traffic

Residents and visitors planning to view the liftoff should be prepared for heavy traffic around popular viewing locations, including Titusville riverfront parks, Port Canaveral and Kennedy's Space Center Visitor Complex.

Some roads will have limited access or be closed. Click here for those listings.

11 a.m. Falcon Heavy goes vertical on launch pad

SpaceX lifted the Falcon Heavy rocket vertical on Kennedy Space Center's launch pad 39A. News 6's James Sparvero was there at the pad for the event. See the megarocket and its 27 Merlin engines on the pad below.

Our best shots of the @SpaceX #FalconHeavy vertical at @NASAKennedy. From inside the gates of pad 39a, you can hear the most powerful rocket in the world venting moments after being raised @news6wkmg #SpaceX @elonmusk #LaunchDay pic.twitter.com/WI8mUzeFZu — James Sparvero (@News6James) April 10, 2019

10 a.m. It's launch day

Media and spectators from around the world have flown in to watch the rocket's second-ever flight.

If you are just learning about Falcon Heavy, get up to speed with this explainer on SpaceX's rocket here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.