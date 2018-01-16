SpaceX Falcon Heavy test fire moves, again

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - The much-awaited dress rehearsal for SpaceX's powerful Falcon Heavy rocket has moved yet again.

The last known window for the rocket to fire all of its 27 Merlin engines on Kennedy Space Center pad 39A was Tuesday, but that timeframe is now no earlier than Friday, reports NASASpaceflight.

United Launch Alliance is set to launch a U.S. Air Force missile tracking satellite from Space Launch Complex 41 on Thursday, which means the Space Coast range will be occupied.

The SpaceX Falcon Heavy test fire could happen Friday after 3 p.m.

It’s possible the attempt will continue to be rescheduled as SpaceX continues to test its newest rocket.

“Testing of a brand new rocket and brand new ground equipment. This was always going to take some time to get through,” NASASpaceflight editor Chris Gebhardt said. “They want to make absolutely certain everything is perfect before lighting up 27 engines at the same time and running them for 12 seconds."

