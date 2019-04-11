SpaceX shoots for Thursday evening Falcon Heavy launch from KSC

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX plans to try again Thursday evening to launch the world’s most powerful rocket from Kennedy Space Center.

Big crowds hoping to see the Falcon Heavy blast off Wednesday were disappointed when strong high-altitude winds that could have blown the rocket off course halted the mission's first countdown, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Liftoff from pad 39A is targeted for 6:35 p.m., at the opening of a nearly two-hour window. The weather forecast is 90 percent "go."

Generating more than 5 million pounds of thrust from 27 main engines powering three first-stage boosters, the Falcon Heavy is more than twice as powerful as the next biggest U.S. rocket.

A demonstration mission in early 2018 drove Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster into an orbit reaching as far as Mars.

This time, the rocket aims to lift the more than 14,000-pound Arabsat 6A communications satellite to space.

Minutes after the launch, SpaceX will try to land the rocket's side boosters on pads at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Prepare for sonic booms.

