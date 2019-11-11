What you need to know about today's SpaceX launch

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on LC-40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Wednesday May 15, 2019. SpaceX plans to launch 60 Starlink satellites beginning the company's space-based internet. (Image credit: SpaceX)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - After more than three months, SpaceX will once again launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Monday morning.

The company will launch its second batch of Starlink communication satellites, the first of which was launched back in May, bringing SpaceX closer to reaching its goal of providing global internet coverage from space.

News 6 partner Florida Today reported that liftoff is scheduled for no earlier than 9:55 a.m. from Launch Complex 40.

These are things to know about the launch:

Densely packed together in the payload fairing are 60 Starlink communications satellites.

Teams are looking at an 11-minute launch window: 9:51 a.m. to 10:02 a.m.

Weather forecast is 80% "go."

In the event of a delay or scrub, weather drops slightly to 70% "go" for a Tuesday launch.

The rocket's first stage booster will target a landing on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

This will be the first time SpaceX reuses a payload fairing — the nosecone of the rocket — from a previous flight and fourth time it reuses a Falcon 9 first-stage booster.

SpaceX's goal is to have almost 12,000 satellites operating in low-Earth orbit, with plans to launch an additional 30,000 satellites in the future.

Part of the goal of creating the Starlink broadband constellation is to help fund Musk's dream of colonizing Mars.

LAUNCH DAY: We're just a few hours away from liftoff in Brevard County. A Falcon 9 is launching 60 satellites into orbit. We're live at Jetty Park with details of what this means for SpaceX. pic.twitter.com/dVOnLis71D — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) November 11, 2019

Launch details:

Rocket : SpaceX Falcon 9

: SpaceX Falcon 9 Mission : SpaceX Starlink-2

: SpaceX Starlink-2 Launch Time : 9:55 a.m. ET

: 9:55 a.m. ET Launch Window : 9:51 a.m. to 10:02 a.m.

: 9:51 a.m. to 10:02 a.m. Launch Complex : 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station

: 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Landing : Yes, Of Course I Still Love You drone ship

: Yes, Of Course I Still Love You drone ship Weather: 80% "go"

