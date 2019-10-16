State rests in trial of Sebastian officer charged with hot car death of K-9

VIERA, Fla. - A verdict could be reached Thursday in the animal cruelty trial of a Sebastian officer charged with the death of his K-9 partner.

Opening statements Wednesday revealed new details about how prosecutors say a 2-year-old German Shepherd named Diesel suffered before dying from a heat stroke in April 2017.

An assistant state attorney said inside Officer Eric Antosia's police car was an empty water bowl and scratches on the door where Diesel's body was discovered.

Antosia's wife testified that the working dog was loved like a member of the family.

Police said the dog's death was an accident therefore, Antosia was charged with a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty.

His defense lawyers argued that prosecutors have a lack of evidence.

"The state doesn't know where and when anything happened to Diesel," attorney Greg Eisenmenger told the jury.

The state said one of Antosia's children noticed Diesel wasn't in their backyard where the family kept him in a kennel.

Melbourne police said Antosia forgot about Diesel, leaving him in his backup police car after coming home from working at the Vero Beach courthouse.

Antosia reported the discovery to the Sebastian K-9 officer who trained him.

"I called Eric's phone, and all I could hear was crying, could tell he was very distraught," Cpl. Richie Revis testified.

Revis said it's a K-9 officer's responsibility to make sure their car's emergency heat alarm system is working.

The state said Antosia didn't turn it on that day.

The defense has argued for two years it was a mechanical error that failed to automatically lower the windows and turn on a fan, which could have saved Diesel's life.

Revis testified there is never a reason to leave a K-9 in a police car when the officer is off duty, which Antosia was when he left the courthouse that day.

Revis was also asked by state prosecutors how Diesel was taken care of by Antosia.

Before entering the Vero Beach courthouse, the state said Antosia checked that his windows were cracked and that Diesel had water.

"He was over-caring of his animals," Revis said.

The trial is expected to be over by the end of Thursday.

Antosia, who continues to work with Sebastian police but no longer as a K-9 officer, could spend a year behind bars and also faces fines if convicted.

Stick with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates to this story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.