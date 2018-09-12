Strange things are on the menu for Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. - Come hungry if you're attending Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights because the event isn't just serving up thrills and chills.

All across the park there will be meals and menu items inspired by the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things," which also happens to be in line with several of the attractions for this year's event.

Anyone who's binged on the award-winning show knows that Eleven, the psychokinetic star of the series, loves to snack on waffles, so Universal chefs have created a variety of recipes to guests to dine on that will blow the water out of anything found in the frozen food section.

There will be triple-decker waffles sprinkled with Reese's Pieces, jelly beans and chocolate chips with layers of whipped cream in between; fudge-dipped waffles on a stick that can be enjoyed between haunted houses or mazes; waffles stuffed with ice cream and then drizzled with all the standard toppings and even waffles beverages for anyone who wants to sip their treat.

While the waffles are the most obvious "Stranger Things"-inspired menu items, there also some dishes that only the die hard fans will notice, such as the pepperoni and sausage pizza that Dustin offered Nancy before she sat down her baby blue phone and shuts the door in his face.

For the full Hawkins, Indiana experience, guests can visit the Benny's Burgers location -- just like one Eleven was caught stealing fries from after she escaped the laboratory -- to munch on burgers, sandwiches, fries and other diner grub.

The "Stranger Things" signature fare is in addition to other spooky snacks being offered between Scare Zones. There will be candy corn frozen beverage concoctions, signature alcohol drinks that are sure to pack a punch and the HHN Tombstone Doughnut designed to look like a derelict grave.

For more information about this year's event, including ticket prices and dates, go to HalloweenHorrorNights.com.

