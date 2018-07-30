First look inside of 'Stranger Things' maze at Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready to be turned upside down at Halloween Horror Nights this fall.

This years's spooky Central Florida attraction will feature mazes, all based on scenes and storylines from the Netflix series "Stranger Things."

"From the menacing Hawkins National Laboratory... to the Byers home adorned with an erratic display of Christmas lights and the eerie upside down... the chilling new mazes will provide surprising twists and unexpected turns around every corner," Universal Studios officials said in a news release.

The creators and executive producer of the popular series, Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer and Shawn Levy, worked alongside the team at Universal Studios to create "authentic representations of 'Stranger Things'" in the mazes.

Halloween Horror Nights kicks off on Friday, Sept. 14. Click here for ticket prices and more.

