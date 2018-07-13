SunPass charges continue to trickle in after outage

A check on the SunPass website on Friday reveals that customers can see past activity, but they still can't print records, see monthly statements or see correspondence records related to their accounts.

A SunPass customer service representative said Friday this is still part of the system update, which caused the toll payment system to be down since June 1, that has not been fixed.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, they have posted more than 32 million transactions to date. However, SunPass is behind the expected 8 million transactions it had hoped to post daily.



The state agency is providing daily updates and not charging customers penalties or late fees.

On Wednesday, News 6 reported how the state vendor, Conduent, admitted major problems happened during the SunPass system upgrade.

The admission came in a letter sent to FDOT Secretary Mike Dew.



The letter states in part that the SunPass website and mobile app are finally working, SunPass plus has been restored at airport parking lots and apology letters are going out to customers who were double billed.

In a letter dated June 28, Dew gave Conduent a 10-day deadline to address the problems and present solutions in writing, or risk losing their lucrative contract. FDOT daily updates state the agency will continue to hold the vendor fully accountable for the delays that it has caused and will be enforcing all penalty clauses of the contract to the maximum extent possible.



However, those penalties are yet to be made public.

