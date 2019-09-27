Suspects in carjacking of 70-year-old woman named persons of interest in homicide

Left to right: Edward Tohorton, 19, and Raul Tohorton Correon, 20, face charges of carjacking with a weapon, deputies say. (Images: Orange County Jail)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men have been arrested in connection with the carjacking of a 70-year-old woman and are now being called persons of interest in an Orange County homicide, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office found Edward Tohorton, 19, and Raul Tohorton Carreon, 20, Thursday night in a Honda CRV that the carjacking victim said was stolen from her when she was forced out of it at knifepoint just hours before, according to an arrest report.

The woman said she was near the intersection of North Semoran Boulevard and Old Cheney Highway just after 6 p.m. when the two men approached her vehicle, got inside and demanded she drive them, deputies said. A short time later, the men stopped the vehicle and told her to get out of it before fleeing, the report said.

Both the men were found inside the vehicle around 9:40 p.m. near Orange Avenue and West Sand Lake Road. They were taken into custody and booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of carjacking with a weapon, records show.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the carjacking took place shortly after deputies were called to respond to a violent altercation at a nearby address. When investigators arrived at the home in the 5400 block of Barton Drive, they found a man dead inside, deputies said. The victim's name has not been released.

Both men are being called persons of interest in the homicide investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputies have not said how the pair could be connected to the crime.

No other details were immediately available.

