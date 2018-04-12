Standoff underway after suspect refuses to leave Apopka home, deputies say

APOPKA, Fla. - A standoff was underway in Apopka Thursday after a suspect in a crime refused to leave their home, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they were serving a felony warrant to the suspect at their home on Stuart Street when the suspect refused to leave.
Several armored vehicles could be seen surrounding the home as Sky 6 flew over the scene just before 3 p.m.
Residents who live near the home were asked to evacuate as a safety precaution, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies have not identified the suspect or said why they were being served an arrest warrant.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.
