SWAT responds to house in Titusville after shots fired, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville police surrounded a home in Titusville on Sunday after receiving a report that a battery had occurred at a home.

Police received the report from a local hospital after a battery victim was admitted.

SWAT members were called to a home on Beverly Street.

According to officials, responding officers heard shots being fired within the home.

The SWAT team responded with tactical measures and two suspects were arrested.

The scene is now secure and remains an ongoing active investigation.

