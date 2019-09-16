Police: Arrest made in fatal Daytona Beach shooting over drugs, rap music

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A teenager has been arrested months after he chased down and opened fire on a man in a shooting caused by two groups arguing over drugs and rap music, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said 19-year-old Daemon Carn was in a vehicle with another person when a light gray BMW began chasing them around 4 p.m. on July 9. When the victim's vehicle crashed near Weaver Street and Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard, three masked men got out of the BMW, chased the victims and opened fire, according to authorities.

Carn was killed, the other person he was with was not injured.

More than a week after the shooting, Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said 18-year-old Kevin Stokes was wanted on a first-degree murder charge. Stokes was 17 at the time of the shooting.

The shooting was one of several that happened in the Daytona Beach area within about 48 hours.

Capri said the string of shootings appeared to be connected.

“We’ve determined that all these shootings are related and it’s basically a disturbance between two groups, two rival groups, that are fighting – believe it or not – over drugs and rap music,” Capri said on July 10.

Daytona Beach police said they arrested Stokes Monday but did not provide further details on the charges he's facing or the circumstances of his arrest.

Capri plans to host a news conference Tuesday at 10 a.m. to discuss the arrest.

