Teen convicted in fatal Winter Park beating pleads guilty in separate case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One of the teens convicted in the beating death of a 15-year-old boy in Winter Park has pleaded guilty in the attack of another teen, according to online court records.

Simeon Hall, 16, was charged with attempted battery and damaging an electronic monitoring device after prosecutors said he attacked someone at Ward Park in October.

At the time, Hall was on house arrest and ordered to wear an ankle bracelet while he awaited trial in the beating death of 15-year-old Roger Trindade.

Trindade was found unconscious on the night of Oct. 15, 2016, in the popular Winter Park shopping and dining area near Central Park. He later died after being taken off life support.

Prosecutors said Hall and Jesse Sutherland, 16, punched Trindade after he confronted them about being sprayed with a liquid as a prank.

In early May, a jury found both teens guilty of manslaughter and two counts of battery.

Sentencing for Sutherland and both of Hall's cases is set for June 15. The maximum sentence they could face is 17 years each, if the judge sentences them as adults. If they are sentenced as youthful offenders, the penalty would not be as long.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.