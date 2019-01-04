Teen's attempt to steal phone prompted fatal Parramore shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two days after a 16-year-old was fatally shot in Parramore, investigators still aren't sure anyone will be charged in connection with his death, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers said in a news release Friday that the preliminary investigation indicated Denim Williams was trying to steal a phone from a couple he'd agreed to purchase it from online when the husband fired his gun at Williams.

The shooting was reported shortly before 11:50 a.m. Wednesday near Polk and Jefferson streets.

Police said they found Williams in a driveway on West Jefferson Street when they arrived, but he later died.

A witness told News 6 that Williams was shot in the head inside a car, but police have not released any other details about the shooting.

The woman who lives in the house where the car came to a stop said she woke up to the police.

"I just got a knock at the door, and a cop told me there was a dead body," she said. "I think before they even got here -- that’s when I heard a 'pop, pop,' but I was assuming it was fireworks."

She said her 8-year-old son was at home with her when they realized the sounds were not fireworks but gunfire.

"His bedroom is in the back, too, where the bullet hole was found, so I'm just glad that he's OK," she said.

Lawanna Gelzer, a community activist in the town of Parramore, owns a day care one block from where the shooting took place.

Gelzer said she was just returning from vacation when she learned the first homicide of the year had taken place in her community.

"I'm so sorry for this tragedy the first of the year. I'm just returning back from vacation. I've been gone and to walk in to this, it's a devastating thing," Gelzer said.

She said she's tired of seeing her community suffer and hopes community members and law enforcement will put in the effort to improve the area.

As of Friday afternoon, police said the couple was cooperating with investigators and it was still unclear whether any charges would be filed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Williams' death was the first homicide of 2019 in Orlando.

