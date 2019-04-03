'The car's gonna blow up soon:' Bystanders tried to help victims in fiery Apopka crash

APOPKA, Fla. - Bystanders rushed to help two women who were trapped in a car that caught fire after crashing into a concrete pole in Apopka but the flames were too much for them to handle, recently released 911 calls showed.

Six 911 calls were placed around 4 a.m. Monday to report the fiery wreck on Rock Springs Road near Vista Crest Drive. Residents who live in the area said they heard the crash and came outside to see the Hyundai Accent engulfed in flames.

"Please hurry up, the car's gonna blow up soon," one woman said.

Calls show there was initially confusion about who was in the car. One man said there was a baby trapped inside and other callers thought the driver was a man.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver, Kelcey Gilbert, 20, and her passenger, Aven Veronee, 20, died.

A witness said her husband grabbed a fire extinguisher to try to help but it was no match for the flames.

"Yes, the fire is so high they can't shut it off and the guy is still in the car," the woman said.

She begs first responders to hurry to the scene but fears it's too late.

"I mean, she's gone. There's no way she's alive," the woman says about four minutes into the call.

Troopers said an investigation is underway to determine whether the women died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash or fire.

