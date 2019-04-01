2 killed in fiery Apopka crash

APOPKA, Fla. - Two females were killed early Monday in a fiery crash in Apopka, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The double fatal wreck was reported around 4 a.m. on Rock Springs Road near Vista Crest Drive.

The FHP said a Hyundai Accent was traveling north on Rock Springs Road when the driver lost control and struck a concrete pole. The car caught fire, and the driver and her passenger died, troopers said.

The victims' names and ages have not been released.

Rock Springs Road was closed in the area, but the road was reopened around 9:15 a.m.

