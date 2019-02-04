'They're going to kill me': 15-year-old shot to death called mom one last time

ORLANDO, Fla. - The mother of a 15-year-old boy shot while walking to Boone High School last December cannot forget the final words she heard from her son before he was killed.

"All I want is justice," said Alejandro Martinez's mother, Elsa Martinez.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for whoever shot and killed Alejandro Martinez on his regular route to school on Dec. 18, 2018.

Elsa Martinez said she wants answers and it hurts knowing the person who opened fire has not been caught.

"I miss my son. It’s really hard, it’s really hard," she said.

Translating for his mother, Alejandro Martinez's aunt said his last conversation with his mother happened right before he was killed.

"The last thing she heard from him was, 'They’re going to kill me,' and after that, the call dropped," Dolka Martinez said.

Alejandro Martinez's mother said an arrest would mean so much to her and her family. She wants to know who would kill her son, who she said had no enemies. According to his mother, the high school student was a big help to his family, working part-time to help support his mom and his 4-year-old sister.

"Yes, we forgive the person," said Elsa Martinez.

Alejandro Martinez and his mother, Elsa Martinez. (Credit: Elsa Martinez)

Deputies released surveillance video from a nearby camera in December. The video shows a gray or silver car that authorities have been calling a "car of interest." They believe someone inside the car has information about the shooting.

Deputies are working to get crime results by offering a cash reward of up to $15, 000, hoping someone will come forward with information.

"It won’t bring him back, but we’d have the peace of mind that that person is paying for what they did," Dolka Martinez said.

Crimeline saying they've received more than 35 tips since the shooting.

If you can help make an arrest, you're asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-4357 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.