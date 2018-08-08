'They're shooting, the kids are running:' 911 calls released in Titusville park shooting

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Recently released 911 calls illustrate the panic that erupted after a gunman opened fire at a Titusville park during a peace rally event, according to police.

More than 100 people, including many children, attended the "Peace for the City" rally at Isaac Campbell Park Saturday afternoon meant to promote nonviolence in Titusville and distribute backpacks for backpacks to children who are preparing to go back to school.

Officials from the Titusville Police Department said one of the attendees was involved in a fight with another man over a basketball game, then returned a few minutes later with a gun and opened fire.

"They're shooting. They're shooting, the kids are running, they're shooting," one woman at the park told a 911 operator.

She said she didn't see who fired the shots.

"I don't know, I'm running. Please send help, please," the woman begged.

Another witness said it looked like a man was dead.

"He's dead, somebody shot that man," a woman said in a frantic 911 call.

Authorities said a bystander who has a concealed weapons permit shot the gunman. The initial shooter was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. His name has not been released.

Titusville Police Sgt. Bill Amos called the bystander a "hero," saying he saved lives by confronting the gunman.

The bystander has been cooperating with the investigation and will not face charges. The condition of the man accused of opening fire at the rally is unknown.

