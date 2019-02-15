Timber Springs Middle School cleared after bomb threat, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A middle school in Orlando has been cleared after it was evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said they were informed of a written bomb threat in a Timber Springs Middle School bathroom just before 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Deputies said the school was been fully evacuated out of an abundance of caution while authorities investigated the threat.

All students, faculty and staff were positioned outside during the investigation. Helicopter video showed a crowd of people walking into the school after waiting on what appears to be the school's track.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.