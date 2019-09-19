TIMELINE: Man safe after climbing 400-foot WKMG Tower

Photos of the WKMG TV tower a man climbed outside News 6's studios on Sept. 18, 2019. (Image: Jeff Segers/WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 43-year-old man is safe after climbing to the top of 400-foot tower outside the WKMG-TV News 6 studios Wednesday.

Orlando first responders were on scene for nearly eight hours.

Around 11 a.m.

News 6 traffic anchor Trooper Steve Montiero saw the man go into a secured area before climbing the tower.

He made it at least 300 feet up the tower before stopping.

Just after 11 a.m.

Orlando police arrived at the TV station at 4466 N. John Young Parkway near Orange Blossom Trail just after 11 a.m. and tried to communicate with the man via a bullhorn in an effort to get him to descend safely.

3:08 p.m.

Two Orlando firefighters ascended the tower in hopes of bringing down the man who climbed up there.

Two @OrlandoFireDept firefighters are ascending the #News6 TV tower in hopes of bringing down the man who climbed up there around 11 this morning. pic.twitter.com/8XLJTfsQGs — Mike DeForest (@DeForestNews6) September 18, 2019

3:11 p.m.

As firefighters got closer, the man started to climb even higher up. He eventually got to the top. When he got to the top firefighters, started to go back down.

3:28 p.m.

Traffic on John Young Parkway near WKMG started to back up as negotiators tried to talk the man down.

Traffic on John Young Parkway near WKMG #News6 is backed up but moving slowly as negotiators attempt to talk down a man who has climbed our TV tower. pic.twitter.com/rBnTR1ouQs — Mike DeForest (@DeForestNews6) September 18, 2019

3:44 p.m.

The man took one or two small steps down and stopped. He was no longer at the top of the TV tower. The negotiator on the loudspeaker encouraged him to take "baby steps" down.

3:50 p.m.

The man took a few more steps down as lightning flashed. He was still very close to the top of the tower.

The man has taken a few more steps down as lightning flashes. He is still very close to the top of the tower. #News6 pic.twitter.com/OX5ypS0TNT — Mike DeForest (@DeForestNews6) September 18, 2019

3:53 p.m.

Rain started to pick up in the area.

He took a few more steps down and then began shaking his fist in the air. The rain is picking up, presumably making the ladder slippery. Now he's coming down some more. I will be live at 4pm on #News6 with an update. pic.twitter.com/SGPgfkXFdv — Mike DeForest (@DeForestNews6) September 18, 2019

5:46 p.m.

The man climbed down 50 feet or so. He was still not hallway down the tower.

6:23 p.m.

The man made it most of the way down. He appeared to be taking breaks after climbing down each ladder segment.

The man who climbed to the top of the 400 ft #News6 TV tower is now almost on the ground. He appears to be taking breaks after climbing down each ladder segment. @OrlandoFireDept and @OrlandoPolice are standing by to assist him. pic.twitter.com/Lfj8SIcP0w — Mike DeForest (@DeForestNews6) September 18, 2019

7:25 p.m.

The man made it safely to the ground. First responders escorted him to a nearby ambulance.



