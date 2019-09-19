News

TIMELINE: Man safe after climbing 400-foot WKMG Tower

Trooper Steve Montiero witnessed the man climbing the tower around 11 a.m.

By ClickOrlando Staff

Photos of the WKMG TV tower a man climbed outside News 6's studios on Sept. 18, 2019. (Image: Jeff Segers/WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 43-year-old man is safe after climbing to the top of 400-foot tower outside the WKMG-TV News 6 studios Wednesday.

Man who scaled 400-foot WKMG tower is safe after climbing down 8 hours later

More News Headlines

Orlando first responders were on scene for nearly eight hours.

Around 11 a.m.

News 6 traffic anchor Trooper Steve Montiero saw the man go into a secured area before climbing the tower. 

He made it at least 300 feet up the tower before stopping.

Just after 11 a.m.

Orlando police arrived at the TV station at 4466 N. John Young Parkway near Orange Blossom Trail just after 11 a.m. and tried to communicate with the man via a bullhorn in an effort to get him to descend safely.

3:08 p.m.

Two Orlando firefighters ascended the tower in hopes of bringing down the man who climbed up there.

3:11 p.m.
As firefighters got closer, the man started to climb even higher up. He eventually got to the top. When he got to the top firefighters, started to go back down.

3:28 p.m.

Traffic on John Young Parkway near WKMG started to back up as negotiators tried to talk the man down.

3:44 p.m.

The man took one or two small steps down and stopped. He was no longer at the top of the TV tower. The negotiator on the loudspeaker encouraged him to take "baby steps" down.

3:50 p.m.

The man took a few more steps down as lightning flashed. He was still very close to the top of the tower.

 

3:53 p.m.

Rain started to pick up in the area.

 

5:46 p.m.

The man climbed down 50 feet or so. He was still not hallway down the tower.

6:23 p.m.

The man made it most of the way down. He appeared to be taking breaks after climbing down each ladder segment. 

7:25 p.m.

The man made it safely to the ground. First responders escorted him to a nearby ambulance.
 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.