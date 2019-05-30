These tips can help you stay safe on the road during brush fire season

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Brush fires can cause low visibility and other dangerous conditions on the road, which can lead to fatal crashes.

The Florida Forest Service recommends that drivers who see smoke immediately slow down.

Forest Service officials suggest drivers use their windshield wipers in heavy fog and turn on their low-beam headlights.

Once it's safe, motorists should pull all the way off the roadway, turn on their vehicle's hazard lights if the fog is heavy and then report the hazard to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP will then make a determination if the roadway needs to be shut down until the smoke clears.

