Titusville police searching for armed man involved in 2 hit-and-run crashes

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Police in Titusville are searching Monday afternoon for an armed man who they say fled the scene of a crash.

Police said the unidentified man was involved in a traffic crash around 3 p.m. at Broad Street and Washington, and then another minutes later, at Washington Avenue and Garden Street. The person grabbed a firearm from a Mercury Marquis involved in the crash before fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

Police are actively searching the area for the man, and said they are trying to confirm reports the suspect also had body armor in his abandoned vehicle.

A photo released by Titusville police showed a man wearing a red shirt, black shorts and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Titusville Police at 321-264-7800.

