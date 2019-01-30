Toddler injured by rhinoceros was in enclosure for about 10 seconds, FWC report shows

Investigators take measurements at Brevard Zoo rhinoceros exhibit, where a 2-year-old girl was injured after falling into it on Jan. 1, 2019. (Image: Brevard Zoo)

MELBOURNE, Fla. - The toddler who fell into the Brevard Zoo rhinoceros exhibit on New Year's Day was only in the enclosure for a matter of seconds and suffered injuries after the rhinos were startled and pushed the girl with their snouts, according to the final report issued by state wildlife investigators.

The girl and her parents were participating in a hands-on experience with the rhinos at the Brevard Zoo, accompanied by zookeepers, when she slipped between the poles and entered the yard with the 2-ton animals.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released the full report Wednesday, after interviewing the 21-month-old's parents, zookeepers and other zoo officials to determine what led up to the accident.

Here are some key takeaways from the report:

The 21-month-old girl was in the rhino enclosure for about 10 seconds.

Two female rhinos became spooked and repeatedly touched the girl with their snouts.

The child suffered series injuries including internal bruising and bruising to her head and body.

There was a small delay in response time due to a radio signal issue with the zoo base.

The report found that, before the encounter, with the rhinos the zookeeper, who had offered the experience to her friend's family at the zoo, explained the rules to the family and they listened and understood them before entering. Two zookeepers accompanied the family into the enclosure and said the parents were attentive to their daughter the whole time.

About 10 minutes into the rhino experience, the girl was using a brush to touch one of the female rhinos when she stumbled and fell face-first through the bars, the FWC report said. The bars are about 1 foot apart.

“The bars are about a foot part, but there needs to be more of them or they need to be closer together. I don’t want this to happen to anyone else," the toddler's father later told a state wildlife investigator.

The father immediately reached in and grabbed the child and was able to lift her up but not out of the enclosure, according to the report. The female rhinos, Uzuri and Kibibi, turned, due to the commotion, and faced the bars head-on before repeatedly pressing against the girl with their muzzles, zookeepers told the FWC investigators.

"It is believed the child’s injuries were sustained when two female rhinoceros contacted the child and began pressing her into the metal poles of the enclosure," the report said.

The girl suffered contusions to the chest, abdomen, back and behind her ear. She also had a bump on the back of her head, a bruised lung and a lacerated liver, according to the report.



When she was pulled from the exhibit she was whimpering, conscious and didn't have any visible injuries. Photos of the girl included in the report show bruising to her legs, arms, chest and head.

When an FWC investigator arrived at Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital they found the girl sedated and crying out due to pain.

The toddler's mother suffered some cuts and bruising to her arm as she tried to pull the girl from the enclosure. She was later be treated at Orlando Regional Medical Center and released.

The zookeepers immediately tried to call the zoo base over the radio for paramedics but had trouble with the connection. A zookeeper then called the zoo curator and the group took the child to the administrative offices. Paramedics arrived five minutes later.

Brevard Zoo officials said they will modify the close-up exhibit to prevent another accident and were waiting on the FWC to approve the changes.

Brevard Zoo Executive Director Keith Winsten said the zoo's internal review was open to adding horizontal bars to the vertical barriers on the enclosure.

